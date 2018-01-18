Cincinnati Zoo's Red Pandas Frolic in the Snow

The red pandas at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens had fun playing in the snow on Tuesday, January 16. About one to two inches fell in the city overnight.The red pandas have “a soft, dense woolly undercoat covered by a second layer of coarse hair,” according to the zoo. Their tails help them maintain balance, according to the zoo, and they wrap themselves around each other when they sleep. A dense fur on their feet protects them from the cold. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens via Storyful