Video Shows Cape Cod Bay Frozen Over as Nor'easter Hits Eastern United States

Several states saw record snowfall and frigid temperatures on January 3 as a nor’easter brought blizzard conditions to the eastern part of the country.This video shows Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts partially frozen over, with chunks of ice sitting on the surface of the lake.Authorities issued a blizzard warning earlier in the day for Boston and coastal Massachusetts, where the nor’easter was forecast to continue lashing strong winds and dumping heavy snow through Thursday.States in the Southeast, including Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, experienced rare snow days. In Charleston, more than five inches of snowfall was recorded and the runways at Charleston International Airport were briefly closed. Multiple counties were under states of emergency.Hurricane-force gusts and blinding snow were expected to persist through the week. Credit: Facebook/Schooner Properties.com – Cape & Islands Real Estate via Storyful