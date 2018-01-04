High Winds Send Noah's Ark Crashing Into Nearby Boats

A model of Noah’s Ark in the Dutch town of Urk broke free of its moorings amid high winds on January 3, crashing into several nearby vessels, and causing “significant” damage, according to the local mayor.The floating Bible museum, which local reports said is 70 meters long, is seen in this video hard up against a number of sail boats.High winds, with gusts of up to 90 km/h (55 mph), were reported locally on January 3. Credit: Richard Oost via Storyful