Hong Kong Protesters Scuffle With Police During New Year's Day Demonstration

Hong Kong protesters clashed with police during a demonstration on New Year’s Day, which saw thousands voice demands for independence.The New Year’s Day pro-democracy march ended at Civic Square, an open space near a government building complex in Admiralty, where police officers surrounded protesters and scuffles broke out. Local newspaper South China Morning Post reported that at least three persons were said to have felt unwell and sent away by ambulance.In Causeway Bay, demonstrators also took to the streets and were met by police action. One man was arrested for allegedly damaging a protest banner.A number of large-scale pro-democracy protests have taken place in the city since the 2014 “Occupy” movement, which saw young people criticize the government for failing to protect the independence of its citizens.The videos, posted between 2:30 pm and 11:50 pm on New Year’s Day, show the protests and subsequent clashes that took place. Credit: Facebook/SocREC 社會記錄頻道 via Storyful

