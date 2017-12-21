Activist Video Shows Tiger Tormented at Thai Zoo for Tourists' Benefit

Animal rights activists have released disturbing footage showing a tiger in a Thai zoo being poked by staff to roar for photos with guests.Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand’s video of the tiger, at the Million Years Stone Park and Pattaya Crocodile Farm, has been viewed 1.3 million times since being published on December 18.“Today witnessed the ugliness of tourism and wildlife in Pattaya; this tiger gets poked all day, hundreds of times a day so it will roar for the picture with tourists. Time for a change of laws!” Edwin Wiek, founder and director of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, wrote in a Facebook post with the video.The zoo said the tiger attendant had been transferred to a new job, according to AFP. Credit: Facebook/Edwin Wiek via Storyful