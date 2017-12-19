Amtrak Train Derails Off Bridge Onto Interstate 5 in Washington

Several cars from an Amtrak train plunged onto Interstate 5 near Tacoma, Washington, after it derailed on a railway bridge on Monday, December 18.Amtrak confirmed train 501 was involved in the incident in a tweet and officials from Washington Department of Transportation warned that all the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 had been closed. The train was the first to run on a new route connecting Seattle and Portland. Credit: Twitter/Gregor_WA via Storyful