Baby Bobcat Seeks Refuge in California Gas Station

A baby bobcat who “seemed thin and desperate for food” was rescued from a Gas and Shop location in Auburn, California, on December 13, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.The shop attendant told officials the animal had run in while the shop’s door was open and had followed staff around and seemed “hungry and thirsty.”Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office officials said the cat had been seen looking for food the day before in a nearby dumpster, but no mother cat had been observed. Officials decided to bring the baby cat to a nearby animal rescue where they hoped the baby could be rehabilitated. Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful