Man Steals Sex Doll From Adult Toy Store

Victoria Police said they were investigating after a man was seen on CCTV footage stealing a life-sized doll from an adult entertainment store in Moorabbin on Sunday, December 3.In the footage, the burglar is seen wearing a balaclava and holding bolt cutters, which police said were used to cut through the fence to the store. He is then seen smashing through the glass door with a fire hydrant before crawling out with the doll, which police described as a Dorothy model.The doll is worth nearly $5000 and was stolen from the Sexyland store, 3AW reported. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful