Thomas Fire Quickly Burns 100 Acres Near Santa Paula

A brush fire ignited near Santa Paula, California, on Monday, December 4, threatening homes and moving quickly due to high winds and dry conditions. The Ventura County Air Unit reported that the fire had burned 100 acres when water drops began.According to the Los Angeles Times, the fire started just after 7 pm, when firefighters were deployed to protect homes along Highway 150. No evacuations were ordered at the time of writing and the cause of the fire was unknown. Credit: Ventura County Air Unit via Storyful