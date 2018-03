The Southern Lights were out in force on November 21, dazzling Tasmanians and astrophotographers with a colourful display complete with shooting stars.The technicolour display could be see from every corner of the apple island, from the north in Devonport to the South Arm. Photographer Jase Batey captured this timelapse from Tinderbox, which sits south of Hobart. Credit: Facebook/Jase Batey via Storyful