Damaged USS John S. McCain Loaded Onto Transport Ship

The US Navy has loaded the damaged destroyer USS John S. McCain onto a merchant ship to be transported to Yokosuka Naval Base for repairs.The US Navy’s 7th Fleet announced via Twitter that the MV Treasure and its cargo, the USS McCain, had departed Singapore on October 10. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer was damaged in a collision with a merchant vessel near Singapore on August 21. On Wednesday, the commander and executive officer of the USS McCain were relieved of duty over the incident, which claimed the lives of 10 sailors.These timelapse videos show the 505-foot warship being loaded on to the heavy lift vessel. Credit: U.S. 7th Fleet. via Storyful