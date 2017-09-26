Convicted Sex Offender Arrested After Dramatic End to Police Pursuit

The sheriff’s office in Marion County, Florida, released footage showing the dramatic September 21 arrest of a convicted sex offender after a police pursuit that ended with the man’s vehicle rolled on its side.The man, named by police as 48-year-old Todd Marchesano, who was known to have local warrants for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Reporting Requirements, according to police.“Deputies received a tip on his location and discovered he was en route to a business on North Pine Ave driving a grey Toyota Sienna minivan,” police said in the description under this footage.A police helicopter tracked the suspect, with a number of cars in pursuit. Eventually, the man’s SUV flipped on its side and he was arrested.Marchesano was taken into custody, as was a female passenger, Tina Nabbefeld, who had active warrants from the Ocala Police Department, according to police. Marchesano was treated for minor injuries, and both were arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail, police said. Credit: MCSONews via Storyful