Rescue Dog Conquers Fear of Indoors With Help of Owner

Scarlett is a rescue dog who is slowly being introduced to the strange surroundings of her owner’s kitchen in Austin, Texas, by being given treats when she makes it a little further into the room.Uploader Rachel explained more to Storyful about her darling dog Scarlett: “Scarlett is a one-year-old Shar Pei mix we rescued almost two months ago. She’s recovering from mange. She’s scared of regular household things, especially things in the kitchen. Here she is, learning that eating treats off the kitchen floor isn’t too scary.” Credit: Rachel M via Storyful