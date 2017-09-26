Puerto Rican Setting for Smash Hit Music Video Despacito Badly Hit by Hurricane Maria

The neighborhood of La Perla, in Puerto Rico’s San Juan, shot to fame this year as the vibrant, colorful setting for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s viral music video collaboration with Justin Bieber, Despacito.The video clocked up an incredible 3.8 billion YouTube views, and spiked interest from tourists in Puerto Rico.Now, sadly, for locals and tourists, many of the brightly colored beachside houses seen in the video have been badly damaged by Hurricane Maria.The aerial footage was recorded four days after the hurricane hit. Credit: Eloy Perez via Storyful