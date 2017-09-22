Cluster Bombs Hit Hama Town in Syria During Second Day of Airstrikes

An airstrike targeted the town of Qalat Al-Moudeq in Hama province, Syria, with cluster munitions on September 21, during a second day of attacks there that have killed civilians.Three civilians were killed in the strike, local media said.The person who shot the video is a local media activist, and he said Russian airplanes targeted the town four times with cluster bombs. He also sent photos of unexploded bomblets from a Russian-made RBK-500 cluster munition, though the photos do not belong to him and Storyful cannot confirm they show the actual munitions used in the attack.The same uploader filmed the aftermath of an airstrike on the town on September 20 that killed at least five people.The local council of the town issued a statement on September 21 on their Facebook page asking the United Nations and international organizations to guarantee the safety of civilians in Qalat Al-Moudeq and other parts of Syria.Multiple airstrikes have targeted towns in Hama and Idlib provinces in the last 48 hours. The increase in violence comes after Iran, Turkey, and Russia agreed to send “observer forces” to the border of Idlib province on September 15. Credit: Mohamed Thafer Abd Al-Kareem via Storyful