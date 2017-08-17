Los Angeles Zoo's Koala Gets Ready for Flight

Los Angeles Zoo’s koala, Katherine, was moved to Palm Beach Zoo in Florida as part of a species survival plan.In a video posted by the zoo to YouTube on August 16, keeper Joshua Sisk prepared Katherine for her cross-country flight.Sisk said Katherine would be a “great match” for male koala Oz at Palm Beach Zoo.One of the zoo’s keepers was shown packing a “lunch” for Katherine’s 12-hour journey: gum leaves. It was hoped Katherine would spend her flight sleeping. Credit: Los Angeles Zoo via Storyful