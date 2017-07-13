Italian Firefighters Tackle Sicilian Blaze

Firefighters have been tackling wildfires across Italy, from the country’s northern forests to the island of Sicily in the south, after the country was hit by warm weather following a long dry spell.In Sicily, fires forced the evacuation of tourists by boat from a resort in Calampiso in the west on July 12, while in the east, fires near Messina continued to burn for at least a fifth day. This video shows firefighters on the ground tackling the blaze. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful