Sutherland Canyon Fire in Eastern Washington Grows to 38,000 Acres

The Sutherland Canyon Fire in Eastern Washington grew to 38,000 acres on June 29. A level-two evacuation was issued for areas around Quincy and Monument Hill, Washington, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.The Sutherland Canyon Fire is one of three brush fires burning in Grant and Douglas Counties in Washington. The Spartan Fire and the Straight Hollow Fire, southeast of Wenatchee, have burned 23,000 acres in the area so far.Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 13 have been battling the Sutherland Canyon Fire with air tankers, as shown in this video. Credit: Grant County Fire District 13 via Storyful

