Injured Falcons Tuck Into a Big Feed

Two peregrine falcons came into the care of Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on Queensland’s Gold Coast after suffering spinal injuries, thought to be caused by hardcore pigeon-hunting.The falcons, named Sriracha and Oscar, came to the zoo’s hospital separately and have been trained on handlers’ gloves to practise exercise and rehabilitation.This video shows the falcons tucking into a delicious feed before training with zookeepers. Credit: Facebook/Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary via Storyful