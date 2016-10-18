Andy Borowitz talks about the role the media has played in Donald Trump’s presidential run

Andy Borowitz of the New Yorker and The Borowitz Report spoke to Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric about the role the media has played in bringing attention to Donald Trump. He said, “Donald Trump got way more attention. He got billions of dollars worth of free media.” He continued, “The primary unfolded like a reality show, where you had a huge bunch of people on the island, and Trump’s real goal was to ritually and serially humiliate every one of the people off the island.”