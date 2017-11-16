Flu-ridden mum who gave birth in coma wakes up, finally meets baby

A Victorian mother who was desperately ill with the flu has finally met her brand-new baby boy after giving birth while in a coma.

Sarah Hawthorn, from Cobram on the Victoria-New South Wales border, contracted the flu late in her pregnancy.

In September, she had to have her baby boy delivered six weeks early to increase her chance of survival.

Ms Hawthorn was rushed to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital in a critical condition where doctors later confirmed she had contracted Influenza A and pneumonia amongst other medical complications.

At the time, her sister-in-law Rachael Holt said the expectant mother was “literally fighting for her life” despite taking “every vitamin under the sun” and doing “everything by the book during her pregnancy”.

The 33-year-old was so sick she was unaware she had given birth to a baby boy.

But on Thursday, Ms Hawthorn’s family confirmed she’s out of a coma.

“After three months in intensive care, Sarah’s condition has improved and is now stable,” the family said in a statement.

The family said Ms Hawthorn still had a fair way to go in terms of rehabilitation but they’re happy she’s turned the corner.