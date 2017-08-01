News

The cancer-stricken teenager 'not sick enough' for Centrelink benefits
Cancer-stricken teenager 'not sick enough' for Centrelink benefits

WATCH: Planes battling strong winds to land at Melbourne airport

Yahoo7 News /

As Melbourne deals with the aftermath of Saturday's gale force winds, chilling vision of passenger planes struggling to touch down at Melbourne Airport has emerged.

Gusts of 100km/h put a series of pilots to the tests with packed air buses blown from left to right as they attempted to make contact with the tarmac.

Planes from Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Cathay Pacific and China Airlines fortunately managed to overcome the turbulent conditions.

Across the city the wild winds tore down trees, damaged buildings and cut power.

A delayed Qantas plane made a wobbly landing as it touched down in Melbourne. Source: Storyful

The strong front thrashed the city for most of the day on Saturday and then moved out to the southwest of the state.

Alpine areas were buffeted until the early hours of Sunday with winds speeds of up to 130km/h.

A severe weather warning was issued for much of the state on Saturday with gusts reaching over 100km/h in parts of Melbourne, including the airport where flights were delayed.

There were over 1000 calls for help top the SES, mostly for building damage and trees on roads, with crews from Melbourne and outside the metro area working on the massive clean up.

Wild winds sent a Cathay Pacific flight wobbling from side to side moments before it touched down. Source: Storyful

A large brickwall and entry gate at a veterinary practice blew down in Flemington, and firefighters were called after a roof became dislodged in Brunswick West.

Melbourne's northwest and bayside suburbs were the hardest hit, with large trees ripped from the ground.

There was no major structural damage, with most calls related to carports and loose tin panels blowing down.

There were over 1000 calls for help top the SES, mostly for building damage and trees on roads, with crews from Melbourne and outside the metro area working on the massive clean up. Source: AAP

Horse races at Caulfield were called off at about 2.30pm due to the high wind gusts moving barriers at the track.

Around 800 homes were also left without power at the height of the gale.

