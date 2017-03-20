Machete-wielding thieves 'savagely hack' young dad during alleged break-in

A young father was savagely hacked with machetes by thieves who allegedly broke into his garage beneath a luxury South Melbourne apartment block.

Machete-wielding thieves steal luxury car from young dad in his Melbourne apartment garage

The young thieves allegedly stole his luxury car and left his family so traumatised they were forced to move suburbs.

The 22-year-old victim identified only as "Paul" is too scared to use his real name.

On the night he was attacked, he arrived at the garage south of the city about 9pm and claimed he was confronted by two men who demanded the keys to his Audi A4.

Paul thought it was a prank, until he said he saw the machetes they were carrying.

"No one jokes with a machete in your face," he told 7 News.

Despite their heavy disguises, Paul said the crooks were young with dark eyes and dark skin.

Playing for time, Paul tried to reason with them but then he took shelter inside the car – that's when the pair attacked.

"The other guy instructed him to slash me," Paul claimed.

One of the hooded offenders allegedly moved to the passenger side to force Paul out while his accomplice kicked him.

"I saw blood everywhere and that's when I started panicking," he said.

Paul thought he was entitled to feel safe in the supposedly secure garage area of his luxury apartment complex.

The building's roller door was only meant to open for residents as they came and went, but that night it had been open for hours.

The building's external security cameras had been stolen the week before.

Paul's wounds were not life threatening but he and his young family have moved out and are now effectively hiding deep in suburbia.



"It's still really traumatising actually. Even when I was describing it before, I could remember it as if it was happening," he said.

Police have not been able to provide an update on the investigation.



Disgusted by the ongoing wave of youth crime, suburban dad Hayden Bradford set up the Protect Victoria Facebook page to lobby the state government for tougher action on youth crime.

Nearly four thousand members have joined in four weeks.



Mr Bradford said there were "all different races" of people signing up because they "have quite simply had enough of home invasions, carjackings, violent muggings that are conducted by youth crime gangs".

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

