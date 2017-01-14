A gang armed with a gun and hammers has robbed a Melbourne jewellery store in the middle of the day in front of terrified shoppers.

Violent youth gang raids Toorak jewellery shop again

It’s the same Toorak store targeted three months ago when the manager chased thieves away.

This time they attacked him.

Four thugs raided Imp Jewellery in Toorak at around lunchtime on Saturday.

The gang used a hammer, an axe and a gun to smash their way through the glass cabinets, leaving destruction in their wake.

The first two bandits fled after less than a minute.

Their accomplices started to follow them before turning back to take even more.

“[Premier] Daniel Andrews has to get serious about crime and say they’re out of control,” owner Denis Kelleway said.

“These kid’s are out of control and the government’s doing nothing.”

Two young men fled down Toorak road.

Terrfied witnesses could do nothing but watch in horror at what was unfolding.

“I watched them run into the store and within literally, it seemed like 20 seconds, they ran out of the store… One had a gun in hus hand outstretched and the other had a hammer,” a witness identified as Josie said.

For the two staff members inside it was like waking up in a nightmare.

Both were in the store in October when thieves burst in and manager Stevan Morrow bravely stood up to a gun wielding youth.

On Saturday he was hit with the butt of a gun. While his female colleage was left cowering in the back of the store.

She had only returned from stress leave last week.

Last October’s terrifying robbery was a chilling sign of what was to come.

Saturday’s robbery is the third in a fortnight in Melbourne.

Ten days ago men of African appearance held up and Elsternwick store – they are still on the run.

Two teens were charged over a Canterbury heist on Thursday .