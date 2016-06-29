News

Yahoo7 News /

It’s been called the “worst assault on a woman” that police have ever seen.

‘Worst assault on a woman police have seen’

Police claimed the woman had suffered injuries to almost “every part of her body”. Source: PA/Tim Goode

Shannon Nolan, 23, has been accused of torturing and imprisoning a woman at a Geelong caravan park earlier this month.

A local court heard that the woman was allegedly whipped, bitten, and had boiling water thrown on her.

The court also heard Nolan bit the woman until she bled, before then pouring curry powder into her open wounds.

Victorian police officers. Source: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy

According to reports, Geelong police claimed the woman had suffered injuries to almost “every part of her body” in a case of serious assault that was the “worst” they “had ever seen”.

The woman was also severely scalded by the boiling water.

Nolan has been charged on several counts including; using weapons in an assault, false imprisonment, and intentional and reckless causing of injury.

No bail application was made. Nolan is due to reappear in court on September 16.

