WATCH: Navy SEAL stands for first time to embrace wife after horrific car accident

A Navy SEAL was filmed standing to kiss his wife for the first time since a tragic car accident, just four months into his recovery.

Jonathan Grant, 36, of North Carolina, suffered Diffuse Axonal Injury, a traumatic brain injury that saw him in a coma, fighting for his life.

His wife, 32-year-old Laura Browning Grant, has hardly left his side since the accident.

Laura has over 260,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares updates on her husband's progress in recovery.

One of her most recent videos was of her husband standing for the first time to kiss her.

The video, taken just four months after the accident, has been viewed more than three million times.

"Too special not to share," she captioned it, with over 3000 people commenting to share their best wishes for the duo.

The video shows Jonathan hold on to the parallel bars while his wife stands directly in front of him.

She helps the therapist hold her husband up as he stands out of his chair.

He slowly moves his hands down the poles to reach a standing position.

It's then that the two share a special kiss to celebrate the milestone.

The therapist is heard saying, "That's the best you've stood up yet".

He then jokes that he "is the third wheel".

Jonathan was in a coma for two months following his accident and is now staying at a rehab facility.

