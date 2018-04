Two men are confirmed dead after a glider crash at the Darling Downs Soaring Club near Dalby in south east Queensland.

The two men died after their glider crashed short of the runway while trying to land at McCaffery Field on the Darling Downs, west of Brisbane.

Friends on scene reportedly tried to revive them.

The Darling Downs Soaring Club was formed in 1960 according to the group's Facebook page.

