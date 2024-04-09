Schoolgirl begs dad for help after alleged attempted abduction
A dad walking his daughter home from school has described the terrifying moment an 11-year-old girl begged him for help after an alleged attempted abduction in Melbourne.
A dad walking his daughter home from school has described the terrifying moment an 11-year-old girl begged him for help after an alleged attempted abduction in Melbourne.
Police say the arrests of two men in Nigeria show how far they’re willing to go to seek justice for “sextortion” victims, after an Aussie boy took his own life.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge bared all in the name of art
Kim’s younger sister Khloé wore a matching one-piece swimsuit for their island getaway.
‘It was almost unbelievably sad,’ star of hit Prime Video series said
Police release CCTV of the moments before a schoolgirl was allegedly told to “get in the car” by a man.
Neal Katyal said the ex-president’s “last-ditch effort” is about to fall apart.
Among the incidents that didn't air on TV were a surprise split and a huge cheating allegation. Read more.
The alleged murderer, accused of strangling a teacher to death, was found dead in his prison cell.
Chris Lewis spent six years on his hike and adopted dog Jet during his mission. Mr Lewis and Jet's 17,000-mile journey came to an end last July, in the same spot where it started, on Llangennith beach in Swansea. Mr Lewis told Sky News at the time that he felt "proud" to have undertaken the challenge, which saw him build a family along the way.
An incredible bulbous object was seen protruding out of a bitumen road in the Aussie outback. What the hell is it?
"I can't stand how Gen Z likes to call anyone older than them this..."
Orange County Corrections DepartmentOne man’s trip to the most magical place on earth ended with him bloodied, bruised, and behind bars earlier this year after he got wasted and made fun of a woman with Down Syndrome, sparking a bar brawl with her family.Brent George, 61, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree battery on the night of Jan. 25 after officers responded to reports of a fight at the Belle Vue Lounge, a 1930s-style speakeasy inside Disney World’s Boardwalk Inn.An in
Jurors will be asked how they feel about an ex-president being criminally charged, among other questions.
‘Twisted’ Nicholas Metson hid his wife Holly Bramley’s body for a week before offering his friend £50 to help move her remains
Scotland Yard marksmen carried out a hard stop on Jamal Francis and his gang
Elizabeth Hurley still has a "very annoying mummy rule" she makes her 22-year-old son Damian stick to even now.
The legendary actor reflected on his life and career while celebrating his 70th birthday on social media.
Anglicare executive director Kasy Chambers said 'it costs more to be poor'.
Cody Fisher was murdered in revenge for a brief altercation two days previously
Ugra-TV / YouTube eA former Massachusetts city councilor who fled to Russia and joined the military there as he was due to stand trial in the U.S. on child pornography charges says he hopes to gain Russian citizenship.That’s according to an interview with a local TV station, in which he was quoted saying it’s “important” to him to obtain citizenship “and the benefits it brings.”“Insurance, pension, and other support measures. I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he was quoted telling Ugra-TV from