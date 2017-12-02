News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

Grandma too scared to leave house after savage attack by neighbour's dog

Yahoo7 News /

A grandmother is too scared to leave her house after being savagely attacker by her neighbour’s dog.

Behind the scenes at Heathrow Animal Reception Centre
1:46

Behind the scenes at Heathrow Animal Reception Centre
0305_1130_nat_dog
1:31

Girl seriously injured after attack by family dog
0304_1800_nsw_girl
1:26

One-year-old baby girl killed by family’s pet dog
Mushers Move Through Anchorage Woods in Ceremonial Iditarod Start
0:34

Mushers Move Through Anchorage Woods in Ceremonial Iditarod Start
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
Second-Sled Driver Takes a Spill as Iditarod Begins
0:38

Second-Sled Driver Takes a Spill as Iditarod Begins
Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
4:36

Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
Five 'hero' dogs named as finalists for Crufts award
0:59

Five 'hero' dogs named as finalists for Crufts award
Dogs play as snow hits UK
0:41

Dogs play as snow hits UK
0226_1800_wa_dog
1:47

Rescue dog badly injured after mauling near primary school
Oblivious dog runs into oncoming cycle race
0:10

Oblivious dog runs into oncoming cycle race
Neighbor of John McAfee found dead after being shot in the head: Part 3
7:58

Neighbor of John McAfee found dead after being shot in the head
 

South Australian woman Phyllis Bickley, 74, was out walking her dog Oshie when she said her neighbour’s dog escaped from the backyard and rushed towards her “full pelt” with its “vicious teeth showing”.

“I bent down and picked up my little dog and this dog knocked me upside down on the ground and somehow I tried to hold onto my dog and I've got a big bruise where I fell,” she said.

Phyllis Bickley has recounted the moment she was attacked by her neighbour's dog. Photo: Today Tonight

Ms Bickley said the dog latched onto her arm. She’s had to undergo surgery to treat the bite wounds and claims she’s lucky the attack wasn’t worse.

“I'm lucky to be here, I'm 74 years old, I've been a diabetic for 67 years and if that dog had got my leg I would have lost a leg because of infection,” she said.

Council rangers have investigated the attack and are expected to issue a fine.

Ms Bickley says she is lucky to be alive.

She was taking her dog Oshie for a walk when the attack happened.

But Ms Bickley said she’s still “scared stiff” and wants a harsher penalty to be imposed.

“I want the dog removed,” she said.

“I can’t go outside. I feel like a prisoner in my own home.”

There have been more than 1400 dog attacks reported to South Australian councils In the past five years.

Injuries requiring hospitalisation have steadily risen to 1340.

In November, the SA Government announced tough new penalties for dog owners who flee scene of an attack involving their pet.

Premier Jay Weatherill said there will be fines of up to $5000.

The 74-year-old says she is now afraid to go outside. Photo: Today Tonight

Alert Dog Training’s Del Fisk said he believes one of the reasons for an increase in dog incidents is the owners aren’t taking responsibility.

“I think the amount of dogs in society is increasing as it always has, I think it’s just a lack of education more than anything else,” he said.

“More people are out there unaware of the legislation that covers having dogs in public.”

Del Fisk, of Alert Dog Training, said one of the reasons there are more dog attacks is that owners aren't taking responsibility.

Back To Top