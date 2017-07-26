'She'll always be Cocaine Cassie': Accused drug mule's sister speaks

Accused drug mule Cassandra Sainsbury’s sister has exclusively told 7 News her family fears for its safety if she confesses.

Sainsbury has struck a plea deal with Colombian police which could could see her serve as little as three years in jail.

It’s been four months since Sainsbury was arrested at Bogota airport carrying 5.8 kilograms of cocaine.

Now, after many twists and turns, she received some indication of her future.

Her lawyers have struck a deal that would avoid her serving more than 20 years in jail.

On Wednesday, her family said they were relieved.

Speaking exclusively to 7 News, Khala Sainsbury said it was the best outcome they could have hoped for.

But, she says, after just a few years in prison, her sister’s life will never be the same.

“I don’t think there’s much she can do when she comes back home, it’s going to be hard for her to get a job,” Khala said.

“It’s going to be hard for her to do anything ‘cause she’s always going to be labelled as Cocaine Cassie.”

Khala also expressed fear for her family’s safety should Cassie be forced to reveal the identities of those involved in the drug smuggling syndicate.

“That’s the pressure that’s been on her the whole time through,” she said.

“I’m not so much [concerned for my safety] but my kids, I’ve got four of them.”

Cassie’s fiancé Scott Broadbridge has flown over to Colombia to be by her side. Her mother is also there.

There are reports a plea bargain depends on Ms Sainsbury’s good behaviour, including studying and working in prison.

Whether or not the court accepts the plea deal should be clear by Thursday evening.