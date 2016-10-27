Man, 70, pinned to fence by crashed car in Adelaide road rage incident captured on security camera

News

Elspeth Hussey
7News Adelaide /

Confronting security video has emerged of an alleged road rage attack that ended with an innocent pedestrian being crushed.

The victim’s wife says it is a miracle her husband was not killed in a stunt she has described as selfish and stupid.

The video shows John Vizard making the 100 metre walk from his Smithfield Plains home to the bus stop.

He could never have imagine what was about to unfold.

Seconds later a Subaru can be seen overtaking a ute before careering out of control.

“We just hear a load car skid and then a loud crash… And then came out the front and saw a car had gone through a fence,” witness Jodie Perger said.

It was an apparent act of road rage that ended with the 70 year old pinned to a fence for more than an hour.

Having heard the crash from home, his wife Yvonne can be seen nervously approaching the scene.


“When I heard the bang it was horrible, and the though that my husband could be hit��� I thought the worst and it was the worst,” she said.

What Yvonne was confronted with was all too much.

She has since praised the woman who jumped in top help her husband who, on Thursday morning, underwent major surgery on his leg.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Yvonne said.

“It meant the world to me.”

Incredibly, much of the incident was capture by Jodie Perger’s security cameras.

“It was, like, pointless,” she said.

“Someone’s got hurt and for what?”

The camera evidence will now play a crucial role in the police investigation.

