Parole for South Australian man who mocked injured toddler while he lay dying

A man who mocked a dying toddler who had been 'kicked like a football' has been granted parole by a South Australian court.

David John Partridge, 30, was captured on mobile phone footage calling three-year-old David Mamo a “weak little c***” as he lay dying from massive internal injuries, apparently caused by the boy being kick.

He applied for parole claiming he was a changed man. He will now be eligible for release in October.

Partridge and his then-partner Melissa Field, the boy’s mother, were both originally charged with David’s murder, but due to a lack of evidence, they pleaded guilty to criminal neglect.

"The blows could only have been caused by you or Melissa Field or both," Justice Anderson told Partridge during his original sentencing back in 2008.

“You apparently found some amusement recording David… you chose to let him suffer.”

David died a few hours after the mobile phone footage was taken in February 2006 from a ruptured bowel.

Patridge was originally sentenced to 11 years and three months jail.

He was released back in March last year on parole, but breached his terms by testing positive to drugs on multiple occasions.

He was returned to jail in January with that parole cancelled in May.

Now Partridge, who isn’t due for release until June next year, claims he has “exhausted” his rehabilitation in prison and is a changed man, thanks to the influence of his girlfriend who he connected with through Facebook.

The prosecution has rejected claims Partridge is a reformed man, arguing he showed a “lack of commitment to rehabilitation” and breached parole earlier.

A decision on Partridge’s release will be made in three weeks.