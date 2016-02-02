Mourner stabs relative in the head at Adelaide funeral

There were horrific scenes at a funeral in Adelaide’s northern suburbs on Tuesday when a mourner stabbed his relative in the head.

The shocking attack happened shortly after the wake began and police are hunting for the culprit.

Mourners spilled from the Salisbury Lutheran Church as police moved in.

Blood stains marked the spot where, moments earlier, a 40-year-old man had been stabbed with a Stanley knife.

The brutal attack happened inside the church as about 200 people gathered for the funeral.

They were too upset to be interviewed but told 7 News the victim and his attacker are related and had been at the service.

One witness who saw the fight break out initially through the victim had been punched until blood started pouring down his face.

He had suffered stab wounds to his head and stomach.

Crime scene investigators spent the afternoon collecting evidence. Police say the culprit fled the scene but they know who they are looking for.

The victim was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital and while his injuries are not life threatening he was under police guard because he is currently on home detention.

There is a kindergarten next door to the church but there was no suggestion children were in danger.

Indigenous leaders are reportedly furious the attack happened during a funeral, slamming it as disrespectful.

