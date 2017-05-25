Queen Elizabeth visits child victims of Manchester bombing

Britain's Queen Elizabeth met some of the young victims of the Manchester bombing in hospital on Thursday as well as doctors, nurses and members of the emergency services who responded to the attack that killed 22 and injured more than 100.

The queen spoke to patients at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where 19 casualties are still being treated after what she called the "wicked" blast, five in critical care.

The Queen meets with victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. PA More

Asked by the queen if she had come to Manchester especially for the Ariana Grande concert, 14-year-old Evie Mills, from Harrogate, said yes, it was a birthday present.

"She (Grande) sounds very, very good, a very good singer," the queen responded in footage broadcast by Sky News. "It's dreadful. Very wicked ... to target that sort of thing."

Wearing an orange hat and bright blue jacket, the queen was met with cheers at the hospital and in comments to Mills and her parents, noted how "everyone's united here".

