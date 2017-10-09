Terrifying moment huge python strikes at snake catcher

News

The Snake Catcher 24/7 – Sunshine Coast Facebook page uploaded a video of the frightening encounter.

Snake catcher Stu found the snake, sitting on some grass, poised and ready to strike.

Stu circles the snake but it continues to stare him down.

The carpet python stares Stu down. Source: Storyful

“You are not happy about me are you?” he says.

“It’s crazy, hey? He does not want me to touch him at all.”

Stu keeps walking around, trying to figure out how to move the serpent.

But the snake isn’t having any of it.

The reptile opens its mouth and leaps at the man, sending him flying backwards.

The python strikes. Source: Storyful

“That was close,” Stu says.

It’s not known how or if the snake catcher managed to move the python.

