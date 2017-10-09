Terrifying moment huge python strikes at snake catcher

A Sunshine Coast snake catcher recorded a terrifying run-in with what he says is the “biggest carpet python” he’s ever caught.

The Snake Catcher 24/7 – Sunshine Coast Facebook page uploaded a video of the frightening encounter.

Snake catcher Stu found the snake, sitting on some grass, poised and ready to strike.

Stu circles the snake but it continues to stare him down.

“You are not happy about me are you?” he says.

“It’s crazy, hey? He does not want me to touch him at all.”

Stu keeps walking around, trying to figure out how to move the serpent.

But the snake isn’t having any of it.

The reptile opens its mouth and leaps at the man, sending him flying backwards.

“That was close,” Stu says.

It’s not known how or if the snake catcher managed to move the python.