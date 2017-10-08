Outrage after woman threatens to call security on 'sicko' dad changing son's nappy in parents' room

A Queensland woman has defended a father who was called a “sicko” and forced to leave a shopping centre parent’s room while changing his son’s nappy.

The woman described her fury of witnessing the dad she said was being abused by another mother at the Kawana Shoppingworld on the Sunshine Coast.

“There was a dad in the middle of changing his son’s nappy, already having a difficult time with his son not wanting to be changed,” Mikaa Ives wrote on a local parenting Facebook group page.

“The lady piped up and started abusing the dad for being in the parents room: ‘It's only for mothers, get out you sicko’,” Ms Ives said.

Ms Ives said the woman, who accused him “staring at her naked kids” threatened to call security on the dad if he didn't leave the room.

She said the boy didn’t have a clean nappy on when the pair was kicked out, and the pair became distressed about the confrontation.

“His son was hysterical and he's just saying "its okay mate, we'll go back in there soon".

She called the man back in to finish putting a clean nappy on the child and told him if the other woman ended up calling security on him, she would back him up.

“I was absolutely shocked that the poor bloke felt he had no choice but to leave like she said… I was BEYOND disgusted. ”

Ms Ives said the change rooms were for “parents” not just “mothers”, adding that the other woman didn’t appear to be using the room to change her own children, but let them use the room to play while she used her phone.

The shopping centre website refers to its “parent rooms” being equipped with a microwave, lounges, change tables and toilets.

Other Sunshine Coast dads have also defended the man, sharing similar stories of abuse they say they have copped while trying to change their own children.

“I’m a dad n copped the same when ever I had to change my son's nappy. Didn't move just told them to [do] whatever they needed to do to feel better about themselves,” one dad wrote.

Another wrote: “As a single dad I have experienced this on the coast too many times. Thank you for standing up for this guy.

“When someone kicks you out of a parent's room you literally have no where to go with your children, it's good to know that there are people out there who care.”

More than 330 people have commented on the post since it was posted last Thursday, with a groundswell of support for Ms Ives for her comments in support of the dad.