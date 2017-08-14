Queensland mother and son stabbed by ex-partner who then died in car crash

A Queensland mother is expected to survive after she and her son were stabbed by her ex-partner who died in a car crash minutes later.

Immediately after the attempted murder, the attacker died when his car slammed into a semi-trailer at Wacol, near Ipswich.

Around 3.30am on Monday morning the Forest Lake woman, 37, was woken as her former partner – and the father of her three children – burst through the back door of her home.

Using a kitchen knife, he repeatedly stabbed his ex-partner in the head and upper body.

Their 18-year-old son was also hurt as he attempted to stop the vicious attack.

The 46-year-old man fled, but ten minutes later he was found dead after slamming his car into a parked semi-trailer at high speed.

Police have revealed that a domestic violence order had been in place for the past year.

Friends have said they did not know the couple had separated.

Seven News has been told the man moved out of the family home approximately six weeks ago and was instructed by authorities to keep away.

Neighbours said they had seen him at the property last week, sitting in his car at the front of the house.

It is believed he previously made threats to his former partner.

According to locals, the eldest son behaved like a father to his two younger siblings.

Thanks to his bravery, the children still have a mother.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.