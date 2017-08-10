News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

'The worst is yet to come': Doctors warn of major east coast flu spike

7News Brisbane /

There has been a record surge in flu and gastro cases across the east coast over the past week and doctors warn the worst is yet to come.

0326_1800_qld_police
1:25

Police statistics reveal 9 out of 10 triple zero calls are not real emergencies
0326_1800_qld_xxxx
1:33

XXXX beer workers walk off the job as part of industrial action
0326_1800_qld_williams
0:33

Accused murderer charged with drug trafficking
0326_1800_qld_security
3:43

Biggest security operation on Australian soil in a decade
0326_1800_qld_rain
2:11

Record breaking rain falls in Queensland, businesses flood
0326_1800_qld_mayor
2:11

Calls for Logan Mayor Luke Smith to stand down
0325_1800_qld_kingaroy
2:12

Kingaroy locals who rescued child from burning home are hailed as heroes
0324_1800_qld_car
0:23

Driver avoids hitting children that run out into the road
0324_1800_qld_blaze
1:36

Man charged with arson after historic Ipswich business fire
0324_1800_qld_helicopter
0:26

Survivors of Barrier Reef helicopter crash had quit their jobs to travel the world
0324_1800_qld_nora
2:25

Cyclone Nora expected to impact around 10 000 people in regional communities
0324_1800_qld_beach
2:08

Bodies of a man and a woman wash up on island beach
 

Patients are being urged to stay away from already-swamped emergency doctors and visit their GP instead.

A record-breaking spike is already piercing through the population, with an extra 3624 cases reported in Queensland alone – the second highest number of weekly notifications for flu ever recorded in the state.

There has been a flu and gastro surge across the east coast. Source: 7 News

Heath authorities are warning it's going to get worse.

Dr David Rosengren, an emergency physician at Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital, says the message is simple: if you are unwell, stay at home.

"It is certainly very challenging at the moment, when we have a record demand for services and a record growth in demand," Dr Rosengren says.

Doctors say the message is simple: if you feel unwell, stay at home. Source: 7 News

Both Influenza A and B are being reported, but this year 75 per cent of cases are the A strain which is stronger and spreads more rapidly.

Doctors aren't sure why the surge in flu cases is so large.

Doctors aren't sure what has caused the flu spike. Source: 7 News

A public warning has also been issued about the highly contagious norovirus sweeping aged care facilities.

Two residents at Yeronga died after gastro spread through the Regis premises.

The Federal Health Department is now investigating.

Two aged care patients died after a gastro outbreak. Source: 7 News

Passengers on the cruise ship Sun Princess have also suffered from a norovirus outbreak, with 89 people falling ill during a South Pacific journey.

What should have been a holiday to remember has turned into a nightmare to forget for passengers and staff after an outbreak affected the cruise ship for the second time this year.

Staff followed sick and healthy passengers into the terminal after the ship berthed at Brisbane.

The Sun Princess has had another norovirus outbreak. Source: 7 News

Melbourne couple Carmen and Carl Sabiljak were two of the unlucky ones.

"It had been brought in by someone who had it out there and brought in onto the ship," Carl Sabiljak said.

Another major norovirus outbreak happened on board the cruise liner in February, when 90 passengers fell ill.

A PA announcement states the ship will be sanitised. Source: 7 News

A deep cleanse of the ship was carried out, but the outbreak was repeated two weeks later and 176 passengers fell sick.

The ship's operator, Carnival Australia, said the first case was reported on day one of the cruise.

A deep cleansing of the ship is once again underway.

Passengers told Seven News they were informed through a PA announcement that the virus had been contracted on board.

Elderly cruise-goers were the first to be affected.

"Everyone was told to take precautions, including washing their hands," passenger Colleen Barnett said.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and some stomach cramping.

The Sun Princess will set sail again Thursday evening, but not before staff are once again forced to take precautionary measures.

Back To Top