'The worst is yet to come': Doctors warn of major east coast flu spike

There has been a record surge in flu and gastro cases across the east coast over the past week and doctors warn the worst is yet to come.

Patients are being urged to stay away from already-swamped emergency doctors and visit their GP instead.

A record-breaking spike is already piercing through the population, with an extra 3624 cases reported in Queensland alone – the second highest number of weekly notifications for flu ever recorded in the state.

Heath authorities are warning it's going to get worse.

Dr David Rosengren, an emergency physician at Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital, says the message is simple: if you are unwell, stay at home.

"It is certainly very challenging at the moment, when we have a record demand for services and a record growth in demand," Dr Rosengren says.

Both Influenza A and B are being reported, but this year 75 per cent of cases are the A strain which is stronger and spreads more rapidly.

Doctors aren't sure why the surge in flu cases is so large.

A public warning has also been issued about the highly contagious norovirus sweeping aged care facilities.

Two residents at Yeronga died after gastro spread through the Regis premises.

The Federal Health Department is now investigating.

Passengers on the cruise ship Sun Princess have also suffered from a norovirus outbreak, with 89 people falling ill during a South Pacific journey.

What should have been a holiday to remember has turned into a nightmare to forget for passengers and staff after an outbreak affected the cruise ship for the second time this year.

Staff followed sick and healthy passengers into the terminal after the ship berthed at Brisbane.

Melbourne couple Carmen and Carl Sabiljak were two of the unlucky ones.

"It had been brought in by someone who had it out there and brought in onto the ship," Carl Sabiljak said.

Another major norovirus outbreak happened on board the cruise liner in February, when 90 passengers fell ill.

A deep cleanse of the ship was carried out, but the outbreak was repeated two weeks later and 176 passengers fell sick.

The ship's operator, Carnival Australia, said the first case was reported on day one of the cruise.

A deep cleansing of the ship is once again underway.

Passengers told Seven News they were informed through a PA announcement that the virus had been contracted on board.

Elderly cruise-goers were the first to be affected.

"Everyone was told to take precautions, including washing their hands," passenger Colleen Barnett said.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and some stomach cramping.

The Sun Princess will set sail again Thursday evening, but not before staff are once again forced to take precautionary measures.