Perth teen laughs after avoiding jail for wild Facebook party

A Perth teenager has avoided jail for using Facebook to advertise and host wild house parties.

Rebecca Ah Hong was laughing outside court on Friday after being sentenced to 50 hours community service.

The court heard the 18-year-old and her teen mum friend charged partygoers $10 to attend a gathering in Yokine last year.

Rebecca Ah Hong (pink top) has been ordered to complete 50 hours community service.

Police were forced to shut down the party when 150 teens turned up, with Ah Hong hiring a professional photographer and DJ for the event.

A week later, Ah Hong had organised another party at what she thought was an empty house in Mirrabooka, but the resident arrived to find lights and DJ equipment being set up.

150 teens arrived at the Yokine party.

The court heard Ah Hong was also involved in stealing a car that was used in three bag snatches at the Crown Casino carpark.

When Ah Hong and the other occupants were stopped for a nearby booze bus, they fled before rolling the Holden Captiva on its side.

Ah Hong was placed on a community-based order where she’ll have to do 50 hours of community work as part of her punishment.