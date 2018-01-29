Father films, detains woman 'trying to take his son' from Sydney backyard

A Sydney father has detained a woman he claims broke into his backyard and attempted to kidnap his son on Australia Day.

The 27-year-old woman was accused of climbing across the roof of the Leumeah home before she was confronted by the boy’s father.

Footage taken in the backyard of the home shows the man detaining the woman as two young children watch on from a nearby swing set.

“I just caught this lady in my backyard, trying to snatch my little boy,” the man can be heard telling the camera.

“That’s my son.”

The woman, who was also accused of stealing a pair of shoes from a family member, can be heard denying all claims levelled against her.

A second video shared online shows a plain clothes policeman handcuffing and escorting the woman out of the yard.

NSW Police told Yahoo7 News that the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health assessment but that she has not been charged with any offence.

