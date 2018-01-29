News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Locals furious at Easter long weekend campers taking over entire beach
Fury at Easter long weekend campers 'taking over entire beach'

Father films, detains woman 'trying to take his son' from Sydney backyard

Yahoo7 News /

A Sydney father has detained a woman he claims broke into his backyard and attempted to kidnap his son on Australia Day.

Australian cricketer David Warner arrives in Sydney after scandal
1:17

Australian cricketer David Warner arrives in Sydney after scandal
0330_1800_nsw_eastershow
1:47

Surprise for long-time Sydney Royal Easter Show volunteer
0330_1800_nsw_seal
0:22

Sunbaking seal returns to Sydney’s eastern suburbs
0330_1800_nsw_goodfriday
2:13

Good Friday services observed across Sydney
0330_1600_nat_beerbottle
0:21

Man attacked with beer bottle in western Sydney
Sharpton Attends Funeral for Man Killed by Cops
1:45

Sharpton Attends Funeral for Man Killed by Cops
0328_1800_nsw_servo
1:36

One man behind bars after heavily armed service station raid
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0303_0500_nat_mardigras
0:26

Police in Sydney ramp up security for Mardi Gras
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
 

The 27-year-old woman was accused of climbing across the roof of the Leumeah home before she was confronted by the boy’s father.

Footage taken in the backyard of the home shows the man detaining the woman as two young children watch on from a nearby swing set.

“I just caught this lady in my backyard, trying to snatch my little boy,” the man can be heard telling the camera.

“That’s my son.”

The Sydney father can be heard accusing the woman of attempting to 'snatch' his boy. Source: Facebook

A plain clothes police officer could be seen escorting the woman from the backyard of the Leumeah home. Source: Facebook

The woman, who was also accused of stealing a pair of shoes from a family member, can be heard denying all claims levelled against her.

A second video shared online shows a plain clothes policeman handcuffing and escorting the woman out of the yard.

NSW Police told Yahoo7 News that the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health assessment but that she has not been charged with any offence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Back To Top