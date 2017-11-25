Mum driving almost nine times over limit makes tearful apology

A North Shore mother has made a tearful apology after being caught behind the wheel with one of the highest alcohol readings police have ever seen.

Wiping tears from her eyes, Susan Lung said she made a stupid mistake after she was arrested nearly nine times over the legal limit.

Shortly after lunchtime on Friday, the 42-year-old set off from her Sydney home heading to work in Cammeray.

But instead, she looped around her suburb.

Passing drivers called police after spotting Ms Lung passed out, behind the wheel at a bus stop.

By the time officers arrived she had woken up and was on her phone.

Her blood alcohol reading was allegedly .445.

Australian Drug Law Reform Foundation Dr Alex Wodak said the mother risked her own life even before getting behind the wheel.

“The risk of death just from alcohol intoxication starts to rise at those sort of levels,” he said.

As she thinks of her two young boys, the 42-year-old is struggling to come to terms with what she did and the danger she posed to the public.

"Just don't do it, it's very stupid,” the remorseful driver told 7 News.

"Something that I shouldn't have done, stupid mistake.”

Despite the apologies and the tears, police are unsympathetic, saying it's one of the highest readings they've ever seen.

Ms Lung will face court next month and faces the very real prospect of jail time.