Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

Fire that gutted Sydney council chambers set by angry driver over '$200 parking ticket'

Yahoo7 News /

Police believe they have a new lead on who caused a serious fire that led to an estimated $27 million in damage to the Liverpool Council chambers seven years ago.

For seven years the blaze has stumped detectives.

It was initially thought disgruntled members of the public were to blame after council granted approval for an Islamic school in Hoxton Park.

The fire caused $27million in damages. Source: 7 News

More than 80 firefighters fought the inferno in 2010 but it was unstoppable and within minutes the building was charred rubble.

But now police believe they know who did it.

Detective Superintendent Murray Chapman said police believe the fire may have been deliberately lit by a person angry about a council-issued parking fine.

"Detectives are sifting through thousands of council issued infringement's dating back to 2010,” he said.

Police believe the fire was started over a parking ticket. Source: 7 News

“A painstaking process but investigators believe they will be able to narrow in on those responsible.”

It’s believed $27 million worth of damage was over a $200 parking ticket.

Police also suspect others might be helping cover up the crime and warn it could land them behind bars too.

Police are now searching records to determine who lit the fire. Source: 7 News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

