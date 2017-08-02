Former girlfriend of NRL star Bryce Cartwright found dead

The former girlfriend of NRL star Bryce Cartwright has been found dead at her Sydney home.

Brittany Hura, who made headlines for her volatile relationship with Bryce Cartwright, was discovered on Monday night at a property in Constitution Hill.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ms Hura shared a revenge porn video threatening to kill her partner of six years resulting in police taking out an AVO to keep her going within 250 metres of the Penrith Panthers star.

Ms Hura agreed to the AVO and did not enter a plea at her December court appearance.

“In the grave ... six feet under ... you don’t even know what’s coming at you,” she said in the video posted under the name Brinneyy Hura.

As NSW Police confirmed the body of a 25-year-old woman had been found, friends and family took to Facebook to pay tribute.

Cartwright was embroiled in another scandal this year, accused of paying a woman $50,000 to have an abortion.

"RIP Brinney Hura, condolences to all her whanau. Too soon and so young… rest easy gurl," one tribute read.

“I am so grateful to have had you in my corner when I needed people the most,” another wrote.

“You were my staunch supporter and I will never forget the funny, unique woman you were. This is why I will never, ever stay silent, for all the girls who need it most.”

A police spokeswoman said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death and a report prepared to the coroner.