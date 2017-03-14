News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Hayley Dent missing in Melbourne
Woman, 28, who went missing on birthday night-out found safe

Sydney's 'fake doctor' found in India, patient feared she would die in his care

Yahoo7 News /

The man accused of working as a fraudulent doctor in hospitals across Sydney has been tracked down and is living in India.

0307_1800_qld_woodchipper
0:29

New clues unearthed in horrific woodchipper death
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_0500_nat_mardigras
0:26

Police in Sydney ramp up security for Mardi Gras
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0302_1800_nsw_mardigras
1:29

Sydney's Mardi Gras: colourful pride born from a night of violence
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_0500_nat_curtischeng
1:32

Nation's longest terror sentence
0301_0500_nat_curtischeng
0:34

Gun supplier in Curtis Cheng murder being sentenced
0228_1800_MEL-CopsPatrol
0:32

Opposition expected to announce campaign promise to have police patrol shopping centres
Police Appeal For Information About Gymea Fatal Fire
0:37

Police Appeal For Information About Gymea Fatal Fire
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker sued for not calling special elections
1:13

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker sued for not calling special elections
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
 

A new strike force team has been formed in a bid to bring Shyam Acharya, posing as Dr Sarang Chitale, back to Australia to face fraud charges in court.

It comes as another patient has come forward to reveal she was treated by the alleged fake doctor at Gosford Hospital in January 2014.

William and Amy Gleeson. Picture: 7 News

Shyam Acharya allegedly posed as Dr Sarang Chitale. Picture: 7 News

Mother-of-two Amy Gleeson said Acharya refused to give her vital heart medication, which almost cost her life.

“He was very rude, abrupt, arrogant,” the 34-year-old said.

“(He said) ‘You’re not getting anything (medication) it’s all in your head’ and just left me feeling more anxious.”

Ms Gleeson was treated by Shaym Archarya, who was allegedly posing as a doctor. Picture: 7 News

Ms Gleeson’s medical records show she had a pacemaker put in just two years before she went to Gosford Hospital for treatment.

“I was that bad that night that I felt I was going to die because I have a heart condition,” she said.

'I was horrified': Fake doctor's patient comes forward
Authorities search for fake NSW doctor

Mother-of-two Amy Gleeson. Picture: 7 News

Ms Gleeson’s husband said he was angry the fraudulent doctor had put his wife’s health at risk.

“He just took her off her heart medication, told her she doesn’t need it, didn’t believe she had a pacemaker, even though she clearly does,” William Gleeson said.

The Gleeson family. Picture: 7 News

Mr Gleeson then drove his wife more than an hour to Westmead Hospital for treatment, where she was admitted for a month and given the medication she needed.

Acharya went on the run days before he was due to face court last week over allegations he gained medical registration, was recruited and gained employment in four NSW hospitals using fake documents.

The real Dr Sarang Chitale works in the UK.

Back To Top