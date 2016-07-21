CCTV shows alleged ram raid and arson attack on Sydney police station

CCTV has been released of the moment a Sydney man allegedly set himself alight and drove his flaming car into a western Sydney police station.

Peter Zhurawel, from Greystains, has been named as the accused. He is well known to police.

In the chilling footage, a Hyundai is seen parked parked in the driveway of the Merrylands Police Station after 9pm on Thursday.

Movement is seen inside the car before the 61-year-old man pours accelerant over himself, setting himself and the car on fire.

A bright flash of light flashes across the screen and a fire is blazing inside of the vehicle.

Officers rush from the police station but the accused then rams the vehicle into the wall of the underground parking lot.

Authorities extinguish the fire, pull out a gas bottle lodged inside the car and pull out his body.

The accused was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital suffering "very serious burns" to the front of his body including his face, arms legs and stomach and remains under guard.

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione told media the incident was “drama-laden" and said it shows how brave NSW police officers are.

He said the female officer involved was “brave, committed” and all of the officers put themselves last and “those they are serving first”.

The motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

No officers or civilians were injured in the car-bomb attack.

Witnesses at the scene said the man was taken away on a stretcher.

Officers from the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit were called to assess the vehicle.

The police station became a crime scene and exclusion zones were put in place.

It is not the first time the Merrylands Police Station has been the subject of serious threats.

In October 2015 a letter to the police station said "thousands will die" in attacks on Jewish schools and NSW police stations.

If you or someone you know needs help, don't suffer in silence, call Lifeline anytime on 13 11 14 or visit the website.

