CCTV shows alleged ram raid and arson attack on Sydney police station

Peter Zhurawel, from Greystains, has been named as the accused. He is well known to police.

Peter Zhurawel ignited himself inside his car and drove at a Sydney police station. Source: 7News

NSW Police have released the horrible moment Peter Zhurawe set himself on fire inside a car outside of Merrylands Police Station. Photo: NSW Police

In the chilling footage, a Hyundai is seen parked parked in the driveway of the Merrylands Police Station after 9pm on Thursday.

Movement is seen inside the car before the 61-year-old man pours accelerant over himself, setting himself and the car on fire.

A bright flash of light flashes across the screen and a fire is blazing inside of the vehicle.

Officers rush from the police station but the accused then rams the vehicle into the wall of the underground parking lot.

Peter Zhurawel was driving what appears to be a Hyundai and has a history of mental illness. Photo: AAP

The 61-year-old man rammed a roller door located in the underground car park of the station and ignited his car with accelerant. Photo: AAP

Authorities extinguish the fire, pull out a gas bottle lodged inside the car and pull out his body.

The accused was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital suffering "very serious burns" to the front of his body including his face, arms legs and stomach and remains under guard.

Police raided the Greystains home of Peter Zhurawel who rammed to find a motive behind the car bomb attack. Photo: 7 News

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione told media the incident was “drama-laden" and said it shows how brave NSW police officers are.

He said the female officer involved was “brave, committed” and all of the officers put themselves last and “those they are serving first”.

The motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

No officers or civilians were injured in the car-bomb attack.

Witnesses at the scene said the man was taken away on a stretcher.

Officers from the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit were called to assess the vehicle.

NSW Emergency services personnel are seen crouching down near the police station after the attack. Photo: AAP

Merrylands Police Station was the subject of serious threats in October 2015. Photo: AAP

The police station became a crime scene and exclusion zones were put in place.

It is not the first time the Merrylands Police Station has been the subject of serious threats.

In October 2015 a letter to the police station said "thousands will die" in attacks on Jewish schools and NSW police stations.

If you or someone you know needs help, don't suffer in silence, call Lifeline anytime on 13 11 14 or visit the website.

