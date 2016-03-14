Man charged after smashing Sydney bus in bloodied frenzy that left terrified passengers locked inside

A man has been charged with common assault and malicious damage after smashing a Sydney bus in a violent incident that left bus passengers terrified.

Man caught on video in frenzied attack on Sydney bus

Video has emerged of the man, believed to be in his 30s, attacking the windscreen of the bus after he was allegedly thrown off for racially abusing an Asian couple just before 5pm on Sunday.

He is seen repeatedly striking the bus window and throwing himself into the bus's windscreen at the Lane Cove bus stop in the video that was posted to Reddit on Sunday evening.

During the frenzied assault, several commuters can be heard remarking that the man appears to be bleeding from the repeated blows towards the glass.

The man fled the scene and was arrested a short time later in a nearby street.

He is now under police guard at Royal North Shore Hospital we here he is expected to undergo surgery, and will appear in court next month.

Reddit user tr1gz said a friend recorded the attack.

"Mate said when he got on the bus it was already kind of awkward and the guy in the video was in the back of the bus and got up with his fist clenched walking towards the front of the bus," he wrote on the Sydney subreddit.

"An old lady grabbed him and told him "Stop, you've harassed them enough!" (sic) Referring to a young Asian couple at the front of the bus.

"He then said "I was just returning him his chopsticks." The Asian guy said "What are you going on about I wasn't eating anything, what are you trying to say?"

"The bus driver told him he's kicking him off or taking him to the police station. He hopped off and everyone started heckling him and that's when he went nuts."