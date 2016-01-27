News

Horror crash claims the life of a motorist at south Sydney, leaving his car obliterated

Yahoo7 News /

A man has been killed and his car flattened, in a horrific collision with a coal truck at Appin, south of Sydney.

Horror crash claims the life of a motorist at south Sydney, leaving his car obliterated

A driver died at the scene when his car collided with a truck and crumbled to pieces. Picture: 7 News

It is believed the fatal Appin Rd crash caused the truck to flip on its side, spilling its load across the road.

Appin Road has been blocked off after a car and a coal truck collided. Picture: 7 News

A police spokeswoman said the driver of the car died at the scene.

Appin Road, which is about 15km south of Campbelltown, remains closed in both directions between the Princes Highway at Bulli Tops and the Appin township.



Investigations are continuing into what caused the crash.

Police and ambulance attended the fatal crash scene. Picture: 7 News


