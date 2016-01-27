Horror crash claims the life of a motorist at south Sydney, leaving his car obliterated

A man has been killed and his car flattened, in a horrific collision with a coal truck at Appin, south of Sydney.

A driver died at the scene when his car collided with a truck and crumbled to pieces. Picture: 7 News

It is believed the fatal Appin Rd crash caused the truck to flip on its side, spilling its load across the road.

A police spokeswoman said the driver of the car died at the scene.

Appin Road, which is about 15km south of Campbelltown, remains closed in both directions between the Princes Highway at Bulli Tops and the Appin township.

APPIN: #AppinRd is still closed near Appin Colliery due to a fatal truck and car accident. Use Picton Rd instead and allow extra time. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) January 27, 2016

Investigations are continuing into what caused the crash.

