State of emergency declared in NSW for 'most dangerous bushfire week'

NSW has declared a state of emergency for seven days starting immediately as bushfires rage across the state.

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott on Monday morning said residents were facing what "could be the most dangerous bushfire week this nation has ever seen".

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the last time a state of emergency was declared in the state was 2013 when there were extensive bushfires in the Blue Mountains.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroomau@yahoonews.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter, download the Yahoo News app from the App Store or Google Play and stay up to date with the latest news with Yahoo’s daily newsletter. Sign up here.