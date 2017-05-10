Missing Brisbane teen found dehydrated and exhausted after three day search

A Brisbane teen missing for three days has been found alive after emerging from rugged bushland, flagging down SES workers.

Police used "considerable resources" to track down 16-year-old Eric after he disappeared on Monday when he set out on a bushwalk from Highvale in Brisbane's northwest.

Exhausted and hungry, he emerged from bushland not far from his Brisbane home, much to the relief of his family and emergency services workers.

Police said the teenager was in good spirits given the situation, quickly throwing back a bottle of water and a sandwich.

"It's really the best possible outcome we could have had," police told 7 News at the scene.

"His family are just ecstatic that he's okay."

Breaking: Teen missing for 3 days has been found. Dehydrated but safe. @sunriseon7 @7NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/WBHDUOPnDF — Bianca Stone (@Bianca_Stone) May 10, 2017

Eric's family have pleaded with him to return. Photo: Supplied





His discovery comes after an emotional plea from his father Darryl.

"Contact us, please. Me, your mum, your baby brother and your baby sister, we're missing you," he said on Wednesday.

Overjoyed and emotionally drained, the family requested privacy while thanking police in a written statement.

“On behalf of our family we would firstly like to thank the QLD Police for an absolutely outstanding effort,” the statement read.

“Their swiftness, concise co-ordination and strategic tactics are what saved our son.”

Daryl said the family had lived in the area for four years and often went camping and bushwalking.