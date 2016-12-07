Hamburgled: Outer Sydney suburbs paying more for Maccas

With 36,615 McDonalds restaurants producing the same product around the world, you’d expect to pay the same price for a Big Mac.

But Aussie customers have worked out that the cost of their fast food fix is dependent on which store they eat at.

“I always thought McDonalds prices were always the same,” one customer said.

How much you pay for a Big Mac depends on what suburb you are in.

Sydney's cheapest Big Mac is found in Westfield Paramatta.

At Australia’s biggest fast food chain, only a handful of advertised items have national pricing. Most of the menu will depend on where the golden arches fall.

For those craving a Big Mac, the cheapest in Sydney is found at Westfield Parramatta for $5.40, while the most expensive is surprisingly not at the airport, but at Eastern Creek and Wiley Park for $5.85.

“I think people would be shocked, because I think we all think a Big Mac’s a Big Mac,” Steve Kulmar said.

According to consumers, food court outlets with plenty of competition in middle class suburbs are usually the cheapest.

This is because customers are more price sensitive and the busier the better.